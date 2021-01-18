 

Tonga renews Covid-19 State of Emergency declaration

15:23, January 18, 2021
Tonga's Prime Minister Dr Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa has renewed the Declaration of a State of Emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic to Monday, 15 February.

The previous extension announced on 21 December 2020 ends at 8pm today.

The declaration states that there is a continuous spread of the novel coronavirus disease (“Covid-19”) worldwide and in countries close to Tonga.

The extension is necessary to prevent or minimize risk and the loss of human life to Covid-19

The Declaration of a State Emergency applies over all the land and sea areas of Tonga.

The Government has approved several repatriation flights to allow Tongan citizens stranded overseas to return home.

 

