Tonga renews State of Emergency Declaration

The renewal was signed by Prime Minister Reverend Dr Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa.

According to the Government, the Declaration of a State of Emergency applies over all the land and sea areas.

Tonga's closest neighbour Fiji has recorded a staggering 636 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hours to 8am today.

There are six deaths with the youngest a 43-year old woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 after she was admitted at the main hospital in Suva for a non-COVID-related medical condition.

The other deceased persons are in their 70s and one is 84-year old man.

Tonga has been COVID-19 free since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020.

