Tonga to reopen its borders

The Tongan Government has confirmed in an announcement that the number of weekly flights are expected to increase slowly over the next two months.

Prime Minister, Siaosi Sovaleni and Cabinet met last week and approved recommendations from the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) on the open border policy framework.

The rules for incoming passengers require adults to prove they are vaccinated for Covid-19 (unless exempted) with at least two doses, and all passengers must have a supervised negative rapid antigen test (RAT) before departure.

“Failure to provide a legitimate vaccination certificate and required Negative Covid-19 test will result in No Boarding or Denied Entry,” the Prime Minister's Office stated last night.

During August, the number of incoming flights to Tonga will be limited to two per week from New Zealand, two per week from Fiji and one from Australia.

Starting from 29 August this will increase to three flights from New Zealand per week.

Then from 31 October, there will be six flights per week from New Zealand.