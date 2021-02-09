Tonga repatriated passengers test negative for Covid-19

There were 98 travelers from New Zealand, 16 from Fiji and a flight attendant, who was on the Lulutai Airlines flight.

They will be quarantined for 21-days at the managed facilities.

MEIDECC CEO Paula Ma’u said the repatriees will be released to go home once tested negative on the 21st day of quarantine.

“Now all 21-days will be carried out at quarantine, there will be no more home isolation."

“This is extra measure for the outbreak of Covid-19 variants already in Australia and New Zealand and to strengthen monitoring.”

All the travelers remain quarantined at Tanoa Hotel in Nuku'alofa.

Another 122 passengers are to be repatriated from Brisbane on Thursday, February 11.