The travelers were released this week after spending 21 days in quarantine.

Sixty-seven passengers were at Makeke Quarantine Facility and 147 were at Tanoa Quarantine Facility.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, Public Health, Dr Reynold ‘Ofanoa, they followed the testing protocol.

He thanked the frontliners and the passengers for their compliance to help keep Tonga safe.

There have been 32 flights since Tonga began repatriation on 13 July 2020.

