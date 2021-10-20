 

Tonga repatriation from Christchurch planned for 27 October

BY: Loop Pacific
09:29, October 20, 2021
Tonga’s next repatriation flight is scheduled to depart from Christchurch, New Zealand and arrive at Fua'amotu International Airport on 27 October.

CEO for MEIDECC, Paula Ma’u said that this will be a direct flight to Tonga with about 300 passengers.

The majority of the passengers are seasonal workers (RSE) from the South Island. Some are Tonga's Olympians and officials and others, he said.

Meanwhile, repatriation flights from Auckland have been deferred until further notice, due to the COVID-19 community transmission in the region.

The last repatriation flight from New Zealand to Tonga was in July

 

Photo file  Caption: Fua'amotu International Airport      

Source: 
Tonga Wires/PACNEWS
