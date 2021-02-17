Tonga repatriation flights scheduled for 3 March

The repatriation flights are from Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

MEIDECC Chief Executive Officer, Paula Ma’u said the repatriates will be quarantined at Tanoa International Hotel and Makeke Camp in Vaini.

Passengers on the flight from Fiji include Tongan nationals who were in India, Friendly Island Shipping Agency crew members, Elders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and students who studied abroad.

All the passengers have completed quarantine requirements in Fiji and are waiting return to Tonga.

A flight expected to arrive on 25 February from Brisbane will take Tongan seasonal workers to Australia.

There are no incoming passengers coming on that flight.

The quarantine period has now increased to 21 days (3 weeks) since the last repatriation flight.

Tonga has so far avoided Covid-19 cases.

