Tonga reports 1 death, 940 active Covid cases

Minister for Health Dr. Saia Piukala confirmed the death of a positive case with premedical conditions.

He announced that there were 39 positive cases reported following tests carried out on repatriated passengers from New Zealand and Australia.

Specimens have been sent to New Zealand for confirmation of variant.

Authorities have identified two hotspots in Sia’atoutai, with 34 cases, and Hu’atolitoli Prison with 55 new cases.

National vaccination rates currently stand at 97 per cent for first dose, 89 percent for second dose and 41 per cent for the Booster dose.

Dr Piukala confirmed that the people of Nomuka, Fonoifua and Tungua have received booster shots this week.

This was made possible with the assistance of the Australia Defense Force (ADF) which provided trips to the island for the Ministry of Health team.

