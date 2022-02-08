Tonga reports 6 new Covid cases

Four of the cases are in Vaini and two are in Pili.

Radio Nuku’alofa 88.6 FM reports people in Vaini and Pili are being advised that surveillance will be underway.

Certain areas maybe cordoned off and boundaries will be identified.

The public is advised to stay at home and only move if absolutely necessary.

If anyone must go somewhere, limit the number of people in the vehicle to only 1 or maximum 2 persons

“If you need to go beyond the identified boundary, you will need to have a negative Covid-19 test first.”

The Ministry of Health teams will conduct these at designated stations

“Please remember to carry your Vaccination Card at all times.”

Tonga now has 14 Covid cases with one recovering.

The red-light lockdown for Vava’u and Tongatapu will be reviewed on 20 February.

Banks, shops, bakery, retail store, hardware, gas and petrol stations will be open for the public to get essential needs on Tuesday and Friday on both weeks.