 

Tonga reports first Covid-19 case in quarantine

BY: Loop Pacific
16:22, October 29, 2021
Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa has announced Tonga’s first border Covid-19 case.

The case is a passenger who arrived on a repatriation flight from Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday.

All 215 passengers on the same flight were tested negative prior to departure.

The positive result was detected after a Covid test was conducted on the second day in Tonga.

The Government will confirm on Monday whether there will be a lockdown.

Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa is urging people to get vaccinated.

The Covid-19 case is Tonga’s first since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020  

 

Photo screenshot Tonga TV  Caption Press conference to announce Tonga's first Covid-19 case in quaratine 

     

Tonga
Covid-19 border case
