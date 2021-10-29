Tonga reports first Covid-19 case in quarantine

The case is a passenger who arrived on a repatriation flight from Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday.

All 215 passengers on the same flight were tested negative prior to departure.

The positive result was detected after a Covid test was conducted on the second day in Tonga.

The Government will confirm on Monday whether there will be a lockdown.

Prime Minister Tu’i’onetoa is urging people to get vaccinated.

The Covid-19 case is Tonga’s first since the global pandemic was declared in March 2020

Photo screenshot Tonga TV Caption Press conference to announce Tonga's first Covid-19 case in quaratine