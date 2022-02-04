Tonga reports new Covid case, total 5

The new case is that of another port staff who works at Queen Salote Wharf.

Radio Nuku’alofa 88.6FM reports there are now five cases.

Two of the earlier cases are also port workers.

The red light lockdown will be extended for another 48 hours.

However, all shops and gas stations will be open to the public to buy essential needs from 6am to 6pm tomorrow.

This is to prepare the public for another red light lockdown.

The red light lockdown means nothing will be operating in Tonga.

The red light lockdown will be reviewed again in the next 48 hours.

The public is encouraged to only have one person per household to go out and do the shopping.

They are advised to continue to wear their mask and practice social distancing when in public.

Photo file