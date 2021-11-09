Tonga resumes domestic and Interisland transport services

Last week the Government implemented the lockdown after the kingdom reported its first Covid-19 positive case.

Tonga has now returned to being Covid-19 free.

Prime Minister, Rev. Dr Pohiva Tu‘i‘onetoa said restaurants, bars and other services will also resume today.

“The night curfew will go back to the hours from midnight to 5:00am, under the rules and restrictions for Tonga's Health State of Emergency.”

The Prime Minister also advised Tongan nationals returning from overseas to get vaccinated.

“The sooner, the better, or else we have to wait until we are all fully vaccinated,” he said.

Ministry of Health Chief Executive, Dr Siale 'Akau'ola said, “We are still Covid-free so we have to be very careful and that was why we worked so hard on it.”

Dr Siale added that “The positive case is now believed to be a historical case, and the person will be allowed to go home after 21 days in quarantine.”