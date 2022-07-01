Tonga resumes import tariffs as pandemic subsidies end

Since April 2020, Tonga's government has granted tax-exemptions on some imported goods to help the Kingdom deal with the financial fallout of the border being closed because of the pandemic.

The policy was originally designed for tourism operators as part of an economic stimulus package.

But after January's volcanic eruption and tsunami import duties, usually applied to all non-commercial food and personal goods, were removed to support the donation of emergency supplies and equipment from overseas.

Photo supplied