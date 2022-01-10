Tonga reviews requirement for incoming passengers

Tonga suspended incoming repatriation flights in November and December after it recorded its first positive Covid-19 case at the border, the passenger was on a repatriation flight from New Zealand.

Chief Executive of Tonga's Government Communications Paula Ma'u told Matangi Tonga recommendations have gone to the new Cabinet, including "few changes to the protocols/requirements for incoming passengers".

Repatriation flights have been tentatively scheduled to arrive in Tonga on January 18 from Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji (for stranded passengers) and, possibly, Samoa.

A repatriation flight from New Zealand is also tentative for January 20.

3,122 people have been repatriated to Tonga since the border restrictions began in March 2020.

The last repatriation flight to Tonga from New Zealand arrived on October 27 with 215 passengers.