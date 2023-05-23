Tonga road accident claims life of young mum

Tonga Police said they received updates from the hospital that the woman died last Friday morning, five days after the accident on Pea Road.

The young mother was travelling in a vehicle with her husband and three children aged 3 years, 5 and 10-years.

Police said they were heading in a northern direction on the Taufa’āhau Road when the deceased woman’s husband lost control of the wheel, which caused the car to swerve and hit another vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

The car then crashed into the fence of Free Wesleyan Church.

All the occupants were rushed to the Vaiola Hospital with serious injuries where they have been monitored.

Police said they intend to bolster their road safety enforcement measures starting this weekend by running checkpoints at strategic locations.

The focus will be on drink driving so police officers will be carrying out alcohol breath tests on the roads.

The public has been reminded to kindly cooperate when and if stopped by police officers for alcohol breath testing.

“It is an easy and quick process, especially if you have not been drinking, so please just follow the police officers’ instructions,” Police said.

“It is also important to note that refusing to take either of the Screening Breath Test or the Evidential Breath Test is an offence, where one shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000, or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 3 years, or to both, and the Court may order that the convicted person be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for a period not exceeding 3 years.”

