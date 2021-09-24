Tonga to roll out COVID-19 vaccines in the Niuas

The Minister of Health Minister Dr ‘Amelia Tu’ipulotu confirmed the roll out date yesterday.

The ministry said 836 people are targeted to be vaccinated on the remote northern islands of Niuafo’ou and Niuatoputapu.

Throughout Tonga, vaccinations are ongoing for people 18-years-old and above.

According to the ministry, 1,233 people who received their first dose are yet to come forward to get their second jab.

The age group 18 – 29 years has the lowest rate of vaccination so far.

The Ministry of Health CEO, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said it is very important that they get vaccinated because they can get the Delta variant of COVID-19.

He adds it can also affect 12 to 17-year-olds.