Tonga to roll out Covid vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

Tonga received Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination for children from New Zealand on Wednesday.

In a virtual press conference, Tei thanked the Government of New Zealand for their assistance in securing the vaccines for Tonga’s young children who have not been vaccinated so far.

“That is great news to government and the people of Tonga that we now have the vaccine for our children aged 5 to 11 years old. Vaccination rollout will start next week,” Tei stated.

He also confirmed that the Ministry of Health is finalizing the Covid-19 tracing app for members of the public to use as government continues to work on preventative and mitigation steps.

Although statistics in Tongatapu shows there is a reduction in positive cases recorded government is still conscious of the fact that cases are still increasing in Ha’apai and Vava’u.

Photo PM Press Caption: Acting Prime Minister Poasi Mataele Tei