Tonga rolls out third phase of COVID-19 assistance for businesses

The Ministry of Trade and Economic Development (MTED) says at the moment the payouts only apply to applicants from the informal sector for now.

“Further announcements will be made soon afterward.”

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is the lead agency in disbursing these funds, and ONLY eligible applicants will be contacted by MOF.

The programme is part of a range of measures devised by the Government to help businesses stave off the serious financial loss created by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Phase 3 of the programme was available for applications in March of this year through the end of April.