Tonga Royals meet with Thai agencies

The meeting is part of their agenda while in Bangkok.

A statement said, “On 5 May their Royal Highnesses visited the Khao Hin Sorn Royal Development Study Centre, an initiative for sustainable and sufficient economy initiated by the late King of Thailand to assist with Thailand’s agriculture and fisheries development. “

Princess Lātūfuipeka is Tonga's Ambassador to Thailand as well as High Commissioner to Australia based in Canberra.

Thailand and Tonga established diplomatic relations in 1994.

The close and cordial bilateral relations between the two countries encompass various dimensions. This includes Thailand’s support of agricultural and livestock development program in Tonga as guided by the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy bestowed upon by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej to assist Tonga in maintaining food security and achieve sustainable agricultural production.