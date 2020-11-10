Tonga RSE workers demand more flight seats to get home for Christmas

Sefita Hao’uli who is a spokesperson for RSE workers says the next flight is on the 19th of this month with a confirmed limit of only 40 seats.

“This would be our fourth repatriation flight. Just over 300 workers out of 1300 workers that are in New Zealand ​have been able to return home​.

“It’s quite clear that we’re unable to meet the demands."​

Hao'uli say many workers have decided to stay and work throughout the holiday season due to the tight border restrictions.

"As you can imagine a large number of our workers would rather be home than be here, but they’re not quite sure whether going home would be a good idea and if they would be able to return for work next season​ because of the uncertainty of the New Zealand border."

With some RSE workers returning home, the shortage of labour in the industry is causing concern among those staying, fearing locals will start to fill those positions.

He says: “It’s not a job that anyone can walk on and take up. The seasonal work programme requires a certain amount of skills and experience. Over the last 13 years our workers from the Pacific have been able to supply that. People do it for years for employers to feel comfortable and trust that the work can be done.”

The New Zealand employers in Horticulture and Viticulture are pushing the​ government through its proposal to allow seasonal workers to return, so they can start the harvest season as normal.

Hao’uli says they are working alongside New Zealand employers to put together a plan on how best to bring workers safely to New Zealand.

He also says they’re aware of the high demands for RSE workers and they are constantly trying to negotiate better pay by making sure they’re getting good value for money.

“While New Zealand were at home during lockdown RSE workers were able to keep our food supply going. They’re deemed to be essential workers as essential as nurses and doctors and people working on the border. In some cases we think are far more essential than they would ever be. So we would like to make sure that the network submission is not in name only but also in remuneration packages and the assistance that’s been offered.”

Hao’uli says workers pay varies from $18 per hour to $33 per hour.

