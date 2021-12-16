Tonga rugby player Taniela Moa passes way

The kingdom’s rugby union announced Moa’s passing away on its official Facebook page a short time ago.

“A stalwart of Ikale Tahi Tonga rugby who will now have his named etched among the echelons of the legendary greats. Such sad news to receive about the passing of Taniela Moa.”

“We would like to send our love and deepest condolences to his family through this sad and tragic time. May he fly high among God’s army and look over you all.”

Moa was playing for the French rugby club Section Paloise.

He played for Auckland then moved to play for Bay of Plenty in the 2010 Air NZ cup competition (also known as NPC and now known as the ITM cup). His main position was scrum-half but he could also cover the Fly-half position.

Moa was born in Tonga and was educated at Onehunga High School, Southern Cross Campus before finishing his last year at De La Salle College, Mangere East in New Zealand.

He represented Ikale Tahi at the 2011 RWC.

Moa was 36-years-old.