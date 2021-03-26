Tonga schedules more repatriation flights

Authorities expect 255 passengers to arrive from Auckland and Brisbane.

The Latter Day Saints Church has chartered a Lulutai Airlines flight to Fiji on 1 April to bring church members and some of the Tongans stranded there.

MEIDECC CEO Paula Mau said 102 passengers will come on the flight from NZ.

Ninety of those passengers were supposed to have returned on an earlier flight on 3 March but did not due to the recent lockdown in NZ.

Twenty-five passengers will arrive from Fiji and 128 from Australia.

The next repatriation flight is expected around 28 April.

