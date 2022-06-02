Tonga students to return to school on Monday

Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku confirmed the reopening of classrooms at a press conference Wednesday.

He said Cabinet agreed yesterday for all schools – primary schools and early childhood – return to school from next week, following advice from the Ministry of Health.

“We already have students in secondary and high schools who had returned to classroom education in the last few weeks and we have seen the Covid test results which is very encouraging to us.”

The Government also confirmed that the colour status will remain at Orange for the next two weeks.

Curfew times remain at 12am to 5am daily, starting from 5.01am on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Photo PM Press Office Caption: Prime Minister, Hu’akavameiliku at a press conference