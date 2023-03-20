Tonga supports Vanuatu’s disaster response efforts

The Government is also assisting Tongan students currently studying in Vanuatu by providing additional allowance to cope with additional expenses due to the cyclones.

A statement from the PM’s Office said the Government had received financial assistance from the Government of Vanuatu following the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai events in 2022 and the Tongan diaspora in Vanuatu also remitted financial assistance channeled through the Ministry of Finance following the HTHH events.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Sevenitini Tomoua presented Tonga's gift to the Government of Vanuatu in Vila on Friday.

TC Judy and TC Kevin devastated Vanuatu in a space of one week especially central and southern Vanuatu.

There was extensive damage to infrastructure and vegetation.

There were reports of injuries from flying debris but no loss of lives.

Photo PM Press