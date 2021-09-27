Tonga Table Tennis engage people with disabilities in new project

The ‘Dream Building Project’ is expected to run for two and a half years in a collaboration between the Tonga Table Tennis Federation, International Table Tennis Federation-Foundation and partners, supported by the Australian Government.

Ministry of Health CEO, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola has commended Tonga Table Tennis for using the Inclusiveness Social Approach through sport, as there is a need to address the important issue of inclusiveness nationally.

Lord Nuku’s son, Moatau Valevale was the guest of honour at the event.

The Dream Building project will engage with youth leaders from churches, teachers from schools, and parents and care givers of persons with disability in Kolonga in the coming weeks with the inclusive educational 'Bounce it Back table tennis program'.

Representatives from the Governments of New Zealand, Japan, Tonga Health, TASANOC and various Government Ministries were present at the event.

The project aims to improve the quality of life of persons with disability in remote villages and outer islands of Tonga.