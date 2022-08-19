Tonga to tackle water issues exacerbated by disasters and pandemic

Tonga's Government launched a two-day convention involving 40 officials and specialists gathered to brainstorm solutions.

Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said access to clean drinking water has been a constant challenge in the aftermath of cyclones and flooding.

"Available drinking water was a problem, distributing water was one of the key responses to these disasters, securing safe drinking water, sanitation access and good hygiene throughout these disasters were a top priority....government and NGOs.

Hu'akavameiliku also said clean water has become a priority with the fight against covid-19.

"Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures require clean water to continue to maintain hygiene practices such as handwashing with soap.

"Due to the central role water plays in our health and wellbeing, the water sanitation and hygiene remains a high priority for this government."