Tonga to take recommendations to Forum Leaders

He made the statement at Friday afternoon's joint Press Conference with the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna.

Hu'akavameiliku said he will recommend to the Forum Leaders that they push for visa exemptions for Pacific Island Leaders and officials with both New Zealand and Australia.

And that Pacific Island students in both countries be allowed to pay a special Pacific Islands Students fees, instead of international fees currently being charged for Pasifika students going to study in the two countries.

"These are two issues that I will take to the Forum Leaders," Hu'akavameiliku stated according to a Government release..

Secretary General Puna, who has been in the Kingdom for three days, told journalists at the Press Conference that the Forum was complete again with the return of Kiribati.

He said next week's Leaders Retreat will be exciting.

He also confirmed that the Forum and Japan have come to an agreement to postpone the release of the releasing of more than a million tons of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean this year.

"We have agreed to postpone that while we work on the technical aspect of the issue, to ensure that our scientists are happy that the water is not contaminated in any way," he added.

Site visit

Puna visited areas that were affected by the 2022 Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and tsunami, while also visiting reconstruction sites.

That included Popua, 'Atata Sii and Vakaloa Resort site.

Government officials

Earlier in the day Puna and his team also met with senior Government officials at the Tanoa Dateline Hotel.

The meeting discussed the Blue Pacific 2050 Plan, Tonga's hosting of the 2024 Forum and current Forum programme of work.

SG Puna and his team will return to Fiji today.

Photo PMO Press Caption: Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna.(left) and Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku