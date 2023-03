The Pool will feature tough competition from teams such as Tonga, Kenya, Zambia and Singapore.

Pool A will feature Malawi, Samoa, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. The excitement this year is new Teams joining – Malawi, Zambia and Kenya together with returning teams Singapore, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

Malawi currently holds top rank in the 8 going into the tournament ranked # 6 and Tonga Tala follows at 7th.

The competition will be held on 24-29th April.