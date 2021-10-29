Tonga toughens coronavirus ‘measures’ for repatriates after Christchurch reports cases

One of the cases had permission to go to Auckland to provide childcare and tested negative before returning to Christchurch.

The second case is a truck driver who completed deliveries around the Christchurch area and some trips to North Canterbury.

Both became unwell last week and were tested two days ago.

They returned positive Covid tests on Wednesday night.

Three households with nine close contacts have been identified.

Tonga’s CEO of the Ministry of Communications (MEIDECC), Paula Ma’u, said they had received the report of the Christchurch Covid-19 cases after the passengers arrived in Tonga.

“The passengers were being processed according to the normal procedure at the quarantine facilities and tested for Covid-19,” Ma’u told Kaniva News last night.

“Precaution measures have been put in place while awaiting the test results which are expected to be available in a day or two”.

“Let’s pray that Tonga still be safe”.

The repatriated flight arrived with passengers including seasonal workers as well as some of Tonga’s Olympic team members and officials who got stuck in New Zealand after the Olympic Games.

The last repatriation flight for the year is scheduled to arrive on November 23 according to a MEIDECC statement on October 26.

Tonga is still Covid-19 free.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Quarantine facility in Nuku'alofa