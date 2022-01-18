Tonga tsunami death toll rises to three

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano, which erupted on Saturday, was about 65km north of Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa

There is now a huge clean-up operation in the town, which has been blanketed in thick volcanic dust.

Serious damage has been reported from the west coast of Tongatapu and a state of emergency has been declared.

Acting High Commissioner for New Zealand in Tonga Peter Lund told Tagata Pasifika he could see rubble, large rocks and damaged buildings, with serious damage along the west coast of Tongatapu.

"There is a huge clean-up operation underway, the town has been blanketed in a thick blanket of volcanic dust, but look they're making progress... roads are being cleared," he said.

Fiji-based United Nations co-ordinator Jonathan Veitch said two deaths were confirmed but there were still areas that had not been contacted.

He said one of those fatalities was British national Angela Glover, who was reported by her family to have been killed by the tsunami.

Glover is thought to have died trying to rescue her dogs at the animal charity she ran.

Veitch told RNZ full information from some islands - such as the Ha'apai group - was not available.

"We know that the Tonga Navy has gone there and we expect to hear back soon."

The communication situation was "absolutely terrible".

"I have worked in a lot of emergencies but this is one of the hardest in terms of communicating and trying to get information from there. With the severing of the cable that comes from Fiji they're just cut off completely. We're relying 100 percent on satellite phones.

"We've been discussing with New Zealand and Australia and UN colleagues ... and we hope to have this [cable] back up and running relatively soon, but it's been a bit of a struggle."

It had been "a lot more difficult" than regular operations, Veitch said.

One of the biggest concerns in the crisis was clean water, he said.

"I think one of the first things that can be done is if those aircraft or those ships that both New Zealand and Australia have offered can provide bottled drinking water. That's a very small, short-term solution.

"We need to ensure that the desalination plants are functioning well and properly ... and we need to send a lot of testing kits and other material over there so people can treat their own water, because as you know, the vast majority of the population in Tonga is reliant on rainwater, and with the ash as it currently is, it has been a bit acidic, so we're not sure of the quality of the water right now."

Another issue was access.

"Tonga is one of the few lucky countries in the world that hasn't had Covid ... so we'll have to operate rather remotely. So we'll be supporting the government to do the implementation and then working very much through local organisations."

For those in Tonga who were cut off, Veitch said the main message was "everybody is working day and night on this. We are putting our supplies together. We are ready to move. We have teams on the ground. We are coming up with cash and other supply solutions ... so help is on its way".