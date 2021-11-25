Tonga unable to repatriate stranded RSE workers till 2022

Until the arrival of a Covid-19 case on the latest repatriation flight from Christchurch Tonga had been free of the virus. The Tonga government has stressed that its priority remains trying to keep the virus out of the country.

But Ministry of Internal Affairs chief executive Fotu Fisiiahi said the government was committed to bringing home the horticultural workers, who came to New Zealand as part of the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) scheme.

"But at a time that we think will be safe for all," he said.

"There are other citizens there - there are more Tongan citizens stranded in New Zealand and Australia - more than the RSE, and they both have the urgency.

"So we can't just look at the RSE without considering the other citizens in New Zealand and Australia. There are people in Fiji, people in China, people in Thailand, there are students in China, students in Japan."

Dr Fisiiahi said following the cancellation of repatriation flights this week and next, there will be no more such flights before the end of December. However, the middle of January is a possibility.

There was also no way Tonga could extend its current quarantine capacity beyond 300 people.

He said if the RSE workers want a charter flight provided, that would have to be negotiated by them and their employers - but the government would have no role in it.

Most of the workers have been in New Zealand since late 2019, arriving on visas for seven months seasonal work.

Dr Fisiiahi said the Tonga government had already repatriated about 1300 RSE workers, and would eventually get these others home as well.