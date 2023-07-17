Tonga under El Nino alert

The Pacific region is forecast to experience an El Niño event, while some scientists have already said it has started.

Tonga's meteorology service said the likely El Nino impacts for Tonga include cooler temperatures at night, less rainfall over the next six to 12 months, and more tropical cyclones next season.

The next tropical cyclone season runs from November this year to April 2024.

The meteorology service has made recommendations for the next several months, including using rainwater wisely and the agriculture sector preparing for drought.