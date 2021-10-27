Tonga urges parents to get teenagers jabbed

According to Matangi Tonga, the ministry is in a race against time to inoculate 13,738 teenagers with the Pfizer vaccine before the doses it has in stock expire in 28 days time.

At least 1,097 people aged 12-17 years old have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since it arrived last week.

The vaccine roll-out continues to secondary and middle schools on Tongatapu this week.

Meanwhile, a vaccination team will travel to 'Eua on Wednesday to start vaccination at schools there, before going to other islands groups next week.

The ministry says so far, 35 percent of Tonga's population - over 37 thousand - has been fully vaccinated, and 51 percent have had the first of two doses.

Tonga is aiming for a target of 70 percent of the population vaccinated, or 74,147 people.

