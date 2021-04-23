Tonga vaccination process gets thumbs up

The Ministry has issued a schedule which covers the main island of Tongatapu, through to May 8th.

The vaccination were launched on April 15th with Princess Salote Pilolevu Tuita became the first to be innoculated.

The front-liners, including those working in the quarantine services, nurses and doctors, police and military, were vaccinated in the first three days.

Others, who are regarded by the Ministry of Health as the vulnerable sector of Tongan society - those 45 years and older, are also on the priority list.

24,000 vaccines have been shipped to Tonga, and it is expected that 20% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Another shipment of vaccines for the second doses will arrive in May.

Acting CEO of Health, Dr. Reynold 'Ofanoa, announced that vaccines will "build immunity capacity to protect from the virus."

There are those who are worried about side effects. But Dr. 'Ofanoa said, "that in case of any severe side effects from the vaccines, we do have health workers that will be watching closely those who have been vaccinated."