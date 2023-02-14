 

Tonga to visit from 15 cruise ships

09:38, February 14, 2023
Tonga can expect 15 cruise ships to visit the kingdom this year.

Three ships have already visited in January and February bringing thousands of passengers and crew.

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that Europa 2 will be arriving in Nuku’alofa on Saturday, 18 February.

The cruise ship is expected to bring over 500 passengers and crew for a day's visit.

“March sees more cruise ships arriving and more listings through to December.”

“Five cruise ships visited Tonga for the latter part of last year, after Tonga fully re-opened its international borders, sea/air effective 27 September, 2022.”

     

