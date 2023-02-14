Tonga to visit from 15 cruise ships

Three ships have already visited in January and February bringing thousands of passengers and crew.

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that Europa 2 will be arriving in Nuku’alofa on Saturday, 18 February.

The cruise ship is expected to bring over 500 passengers and crew for a day's visit.

“March sees more cruise ships arriving and more listings through to December.”

“Five cruise ships visited Tonga for the latter part of last year, after Tonga fully re-opened its international borders, sea/air effective 27 September, 2022.”