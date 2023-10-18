Tonga volcanic activity poses low risk - geological office

The Home Reef, which is about 25 kilometres southwest of Late Island in the Vava'u Group, has experienced five eruptions since Saturday.

The reef covers an area of about seven hectares.

Tonga Geological Services are advising mariners to stay at least four kilometres clear of the reef until further notice.

Prior to these latest eruptions, there were eight eruptions on October 10.

Home Reef has been intermittently active since October last year.

The Geological Services have advised that they are continuing to monitor the reef and it says it will issue daily updates.