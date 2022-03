The highest-recorded volcanic plume of gas, steam and ash reached the mesosphere - the third layer of Earth's atmosphere.

It was 1.5 times the height of the plume from the 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, in the Philippines.

Within two weeks, the main plume of volcanic material circled the globe, and volcanic aerosols are still making some sunsets in the southern hemisphere and tropics more colourful.

Photo file Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewing ash in January 2022