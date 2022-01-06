Tonga volcano threat declines says geologist

There was an explosive eruption on December 20th when gaseous emissions, including acidic dust and ash, reached altitudes of 16 kilometres

Tonga's head of geology Taaniela Kula said it's now safe to reconnect rainwater harvesting systems in the country.

"The volcano had gradually slowed down. The last detection of volcanic ash in the atmosphere was within eight kilometres above the volcano."

Kula said the volcano continues to be closely monitored for possible renewed increase.

The aviation colour code for the volcano has been reduced to yellow from red on January 1st.