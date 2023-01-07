Tonga welcomes the ‘Back to the Islands Campaign’ winners

The ‘Back to the Islands Campaign’ is a Pacific provider initiative that aimed to appeal to Pacific people in Aotearoa New Zealand to get vaccinated (either flu or Covid-19) and protected to be able to fly home.

“Back to the Islands Campaign” provided the opportunity for those getting vaccinated at participating vaccination events to enter a draw to win travel prizes for the Pacific Islands and abroad.

The Campaign ran from 6 August and closed on 16 September, 2022 with the prize being drawn in late October.

A total of over 3,000 entries of people joined in the campaign.

The two winners of the main travel packages were drawn with the prizes of travel to Samoa and to Tonga.

The winners for the Tonga prize are Alifeleti Taione and Mele Katokakala Taione from Auckland and of Tongan descent.

Mr. and Mrs. Taione are staying in the Tanoa Dateline Hotel compliments of Jason Strickland and the hotel management.

The winners were welcomed at the airport by the Tonga Tourism Authority staff with fresh garlands and a gift basket of fresh local fruits, to showcase true Tongan hospitality.

Mr and Mrs Taione will be spending the next few days exploring Tonga and meeting families and loved ones.

