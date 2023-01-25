Tonga welcomes second cruise ship for 2023

Celebrity Eclipse arrived at Vuna Wharf in Nuku'alofa on Monday morning.

There are 2651 passengers and 1165 crew onboard.

Deputy Prime Minister, Samiu Vaipulu and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism. Fekita 'Utoikamanu went onboard, where a plaque ceremony was held to mark the ship’s maiden voyage to Tonga.

The Paul Gauguin was the first cruise ship to visit Tonga, arriving in Neiafu, Vavau, on 16 January.

Tonga lifted most of its health requirements related to Covid-19 from 27 September, 2022, resulting in full border re-opening for both air and sea arrivals.