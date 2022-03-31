Tonga wins prestigious BIE Gold Award at Expo 2020

The award was decided by an international panel of 9 experts in Architecture, Urban planning, Exhibition, World Expos and more.

They have spent weeks around every pavilion on site in order to make their decision.

Deputy Commissioner General Sue 'Akau’ola was proud to receive for and on behalf of the Kingdom of Tonga at the ceremony.

Winning this award is a glowing tribute to His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty the Queen and their important message to the world - Taking a journey around Tonga through the eyes of a child as Their Majesties stressed the importance of educating our children for they are our future, treasuring our rich culture and most importantly doing our part to rid the planet of plastic waste to ensure future generations can enjoy it by encouraging environmental and sustainable living.



