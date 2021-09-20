Tonga yet to achieve yet to achieve COVID-19 vaccination target

The Ministry of Health also reported a total of 51 people received their second dose in the same period.

According to the ministry, at this rate it would take another 55 weeks to reach the target of 63,128 fully vaccinated people, and not by November 12 this year, as planned.

Since the kingdom’s vaccination campaign began on 15 April 2021, the Ministry of Health reported on September 16 they had reached 46,776 people with first shots, or 74% of the targeted population.

Only 27,509 people have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to date, that's around 44% of the target population of 18 years and over.

The Ministry said last week they need to reach over 90% of the target this month for the first dose, so the second dose could be administered before 12 November.

However, a high level of full vaccination has been achieved with frontline workers.

This includes the 2,175 out of 2,280 front-liners that have been fully inoculated with 99% of HMAF staff, 97% of Ministry of Health, 95% of Seaport staff, 94% of the Fire Service, 93% of Airport workers, and 89% of Tonga Police.