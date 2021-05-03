Tongan activist Kefu’s death now treated as homicide

A press release will be released today, Acting Police Superintendent Tevita Vailea told Kaniva News last evening.

He has refuted social media speculation regarding Kefu’s death as wrong but he did not provide any details about it.

As Kaniva News reported Saturday, unconfirmed reports claimed Kefu’s body was found at a beach in Tatakamotonga.

Kefu worked as a communication advisor for the Tonga Red Cross.

He was also the president of the Tonga Leitis Association and was known to many from all walks of life.

Photo file