Tongan body in New Zealand worried about pork law

Chairman Melino Maka said the law, if passed, would inevitably make pork products more expensive impacting Tongans as pork carcasses are commonly offered as tributes in traditional ceremonies.

Advocates said farrowing crates don't offer adequate room and it prevents mother pigs from bonding with piglets.

Maka said Pasifika community groups have not been included in public consultations.

"It just ignores some of the other groups like the Pacific. We should be consulted, and I'm disappointed in our Pacific MPs None of our community, they be aware of this and they should be aware of this issue as none of our community is engaged in this process."

Photo file Caption: Tonga Advisory Council Chairman Melino Maka