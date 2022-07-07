 

Tongan body worried about pork law

BY: Loop Pacific
13:35, July 7, 2022
Proposed laws calling for the banning of farrowing crates in New Zealand is concerning the local Tonga Advisory Council.

Chairman Melino Maka said the law, if passed, would inevitably make pork products more expensive impacting Tongans as pork carcesses are commonly offered as tributes in traditional ceremonies.

Advocates said farrowing crates don't offer adequate room and it prevents mother pigs from bonding with piglets.

Maka said Pasifika community groups have not been included in public consultations.

"It just ignores some of the other groups like the Pacific. We should be consulted, and I'm disappointed in our Pacific MPs None of our community, they be aware of this and they should be aware of this issue as none of our community is engaged in this process."

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Pork Law
Tonga
