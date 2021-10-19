Tongan brothers gunned down in the US laid to rest

The burial services for Suitileilani, 21 and Manasi Atiai Mēsui, 26, were held at Sunset View Cemetery in El Cerrito Friday Kaniva News reports.

Auhorities previously said the men apparently got into some kind of confrontation with some other men and were shot on September 27. They were pronounced dead at the scene, East Bay Times reported.

Police have yet to update their media statements after they said the suspects fled on foot before police arrived on the scene.

Police are trying to determine what the confrontation was about, the paper reported.

“The killings are the 101st and 102nd being investigated as homicides by police this year. Last year at this time police had investigated 76 killings as homicides,” it said.

Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrests of the suspects in both the double killing and the shooting that wounded four people. Anyone with information may call police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or 510-238-3426 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.

Photo supplied