Tongan brothers killed in US car crash

Atonio Makalio Taliauli, 25, and Deonzeo Talia’uli, 26, were passengers in a moving vehicle involved in the accident.

Reports revealed that a vehicle lost control for still unknown reasons.

Then, it crashed in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighbourhood.

Sacramento media have yet to update their initial reports which said one person died at the scene.

A relative of the deceased told Kaniva News one brother was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died in hospital.

Paramedics transported two occupants of the vehicle to a hospital with critical injuries, reports said.



The incident remained under investigation.

Tributes have flown for the brothers and their family.

“Oh my God Losaline Leone we are deeply feeling the loss of your two sons”, a commenter on Facebook wrote in Tongan.

“Nio and Sio you both die here in Sacrament why both of were taken?

“Heaven gain two Angels this morning. May you both Rest In Peace Sio and Nio till we meet again. My condolence goes to the Leone and Taliauli Families of Lapaha”.