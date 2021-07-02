Tongan Cabinet Minister and husband sentenced for fraud

She will serve five years imprisonment.

Her husband Etuate Lavulavu has been given a six year sentence according to Kaniva News.

The Lavulavus were convicted of three counts of fraud by the court last month.

The charges go back to 2016 when they falsified student documents in order to gain access to $US250,000 in government grant funding for the ‘Unuaki ‘o Tonga Royal Institute that they operated privately.

"This is an example of the worst sort of dishonesty," said Justice NJ Cooper in his verdict.

"The conduct of these defendants would be disgraceful in anyone, but for a member of cabinet, and a man who used his political connections and position to facilitate these frauds, goes beyond just criminally reprehensible," he said.

The couple have served as Members of Parliament and Cabinet Ministers.

Photo file Akosita and Etuate Lavulavu