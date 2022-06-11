Tongan cabinet minister dies in Auckland hospital

Viliami Manuopangai Hingano became the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry when the new government came to power at the end of last year.

In a statement the Prime Minister's Office said it is with profound sadness that they announce Mr Hingano's death.

The Prime Minister, Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, extended his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the minister's family on behalf of the government.

He said the death is an immense loss to Tonga.

The death places the Tonga Government in a difficult position.

It is already struggling to pass its Budget before the end of June deadline with three cabinet ministers having lost election petitions.

They have only remained in parliament because they have won stays pending appeals on the decisions.

A second MP is also unwell and in Auckland for medical care.

Details of Mr Hingano's funeral are yet to be made public.