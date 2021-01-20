Tongan community leader expresses concern over investigation into killing of Meliame Fisi'ihoi

PMN News reports Peolice say they are still investigating the death of 57-year-old Fisi’ihoi, who was shot and killed in her Favona home in Auckland, just over a year ago.

But Pakilau Manase Lua says the community is worried about the killer still being on the loose.

“I’m sure the police are trying to do the best they can, I guess the concern from the community is that it’s been over a year now.”

Pakilau compares the lack of progress to other more high-profile cases within the past year which have used more police resources and taken less time to be solved.

He cites the case of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

“A lot of media attention and a lot of resources by the police brought into that and they convicted the killer, but this case of a mother shot in her own home here does not seem to be making any headway.”

Pakilau says he hasn’t forgotten past incidents involving the police and Pasifika and believes the Tongan community should be able to say “enough is enough”.

Young father Halatau Naitoko was shot and killed by police on Auckland’s Northern Motorway in 2009 after police tried to stop a gunman.

A few years later, Liku Onesi was killed by a speeding police car in Otara as the police vehicle was making its way to a break-in.

“These things happen in our community and we tend to as Tongans, just say ‘oh look police are doing their thing’ but had this been another community, they would have been up in arms and that’s what I’m doing,” says Pakilau.

He's calling on police to be more open with the local community.

“The police need to front up and talk to the community and tell them and reassure them that they’re doing their best and I hope they resolve this case very soon because our communities are very forgiving.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright of Counties Manukau Police says a team has been working “extremely hard” on the investigation and are dedicated to holding those responsible to account.

“Investigations are not always solved overnight, that is the reality of policing. Investigations, such as this one, can be complex, and involve a significant amount of enquiries and work to be carried out.”